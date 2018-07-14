Waterloo station is 170 years old
London Waterloo celebrates its 170th anniversary

London Waterloo is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year.

The station opened in July 1848 and has been been re-vamped many times since, including its current £800m project to lengthen train platforms.

London Waterloo remains England's busiest railway station with nearly 100 million passengers passing through every year.

