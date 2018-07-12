Life in the dark at the Natural History Museum
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The dark side of the Natural History Museum

Blind fish, screaming moths and so-called vampire squid are just some of the weird and wonderful sights at the Natural History Museum's latest exhibition 'Life In The Dark'.

It takes visitors on an immersive journey into a world where creatures thrive without sunlight.

  • 12 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Zoo apes get heart disease check-ups