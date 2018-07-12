Media player
London 'Trump Baby' balloon sparks debate
Donald Trump will have his supporters and detractors as he makes his first official visit to the UK as US President.
During his visit he'll meet the Queen, hold talks with prime minister Theresa May and meet business leaders.
While some are planning to protest against his visit, others say it will be a good thing for the UK.
12 Jul 2018
