Video

As London's population grows experts have warned that the city could get hotter.

In 2013, the glare from the 37-floor skyscraper at 20 Fenchurch Street melted parked vehicles and damaged local shops.

Architect Phil Coffey explained how in that instance "there was an issue to do with how the sun was focussed and now there is shading on the building".

He added: "The energy we use is expelled into the environment and makes it a hotter place... buildings absorb heat and let heat out so we have to think about the spaces between buildings as well as the spaces inside buildings."