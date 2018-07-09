Gunman shoots at woman on morning commute

Media player
Brent shooting: CCTV shows man fire three shots at woman
Police are hunting for a gunman in a balaclava who fired three shots at a woman as she drove to work in north-west London.
The victim, 51, was sat in her car at traffic lights when the suspect ran up to her at the junction of Beverley Drive and Stag Lane in Brent at about 08:30 BST on 14 May.
Detective have released footage of the attempted murder in a bid to trace the gunman.
The woman was not injured in the shooting.
Officers continue to investigate.
09 Jul 2018
