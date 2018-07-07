Media player
One of the survivors of the London 7/7 terror attack believes children who were not old enough to remember it need to be told what happened.
Sudesh Dahad was on the Piccadilly line train which blew up near Russell Square.
He's been sharing his story with sixth formers in east London.
07 Jul 2018
