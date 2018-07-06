The wedding clashing with the World Cup

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The couple getting married during England's quarter-final
Football fans Assylbek Mukhanov and Ivanna Chan are getting married the same time as England's quarter-final match against Sweden.
-
06 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44747424/the-couple-getting-married-during-england-s-quarter-finalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window