LGBT+ hate crime on the rise in London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

LGBT+ hate crime on the rise in London

Since 2014, attacks on London's LGBT+ community have almost doubled, according to figures from the Metropolitan Police.

There is also a spike in incidents around pride season, data shows.

Will Mayrick was a victim of hate crime on the Tube in October 2017, being forced by his attackers to apologise for being gay.

He now hopes that sharing his story will help other homophobic and transphobic attack victims to come forward.

  • 06 Jul 2018