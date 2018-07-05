Media player
London commuters face major delays after signal failure
Commuters have been advised to avoid London Victoria railway station after a signal failure caused major disruption across London.
Gatwick Express services are suspended while Southern and Thameslink trains are badly affected.
There has been a total loss of signalling power on three separate supplies in the Streatham Common area.
05 Jul 2018
