Tracking microplastics in the Thames Estuary
Thames Estuary seal's post-mortem exam tracks microplastics

Scientists at the Natural History Museum are looking to see how microplastics are entering the seal population in the Thames Estuary.

Their research has already shown that up to 75% of fish in the estuary contain tiny bits of plastic and they want to find out how the items enter the food chain.

  • 04 Jul 2018