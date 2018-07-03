NHS at 70: He joined in it's first month
NHS at 70: The man who joined the NHS in its first month

Dr Harold Ellis joined the NHS as a doctor in June 1948 - the same month the health service was created.

The retired surgeon recalls how his pay doubled from one pound a week to two.

The 92-year-old wrote textbooks which are still used to train student doctors today.

