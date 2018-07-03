Media player
England V Colombia: The London estate with split loyalties
England will take on Colombia for a place in the last sixteen of the World Cup later.
But one housing estate in south-east London is rooting for both teams.
Residents on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey are well known for decorating the area with St George flags, but one family have added a Colombian flag in a show of support for both teams.
Even the pets are getting in on the act.
03 Jul 2018
