Pearl Jam tribute band 'save the day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tribute band 'save the day' after Pearl Jam cancel O2 gig

Pearl Jam tribute act Pearl Jamm saved the day for many concert goers when the American band had to cancel their recent O2 gig.

  • 30 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The Backstreet Boys - but dressed as the Spice Girls