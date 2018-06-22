Pub fire near London Euston station

London Euston pub fire
A large fire has broken out near three major railway stations in central London.

The London Fire Brigade said it was called to a blaze in Chalton Street, a few hundred metres from Euston, King's Cross and St Pancras, at 20:06 BST.

Witnesses have reported seeing flames and plumes of smoke coming from a pub called the Somers Town Coffee House.

