Pub fire near London Euston station
A large fire has broken out near three major railway stations in central London.
The London Fire Brigade said it was called to a blaze in Chalton Street, a few hundred metres from Euston, King's Cross and St Pancras, at 20:06 BST.
Witnesses have reported seeing flames and plumes of smoke coming from a pub called the Somers Town Coffee House.
22 Jun 2018
