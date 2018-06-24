"I'm from a city where it's cool to kill'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Book of 'first black prime minster's' poetry released

Alexander Paul used to joke he could be the UK's first black prime minister - but his friends believed he could have done it.

As a teenager he introduced Theresa May at the 2014 Conservative Party conference, and is credited with helping change her mind on stop-and-search powers.

Before he could fulfil his potential Mr Paul died of complications due to brain cancer in June 2017, aged just 21.

A book of his poetry has been released to coincide with the first anniversary of his death.

Proceeds will go towards funding the new Alexander Paul Organisation - which aims to help young people express their creativity.

  • 24 Jun 2018