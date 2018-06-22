'They want to kick us out'
Homeless Windrush man wins two-year fight to stay in UK

Cecil Hayes moved to the UK from Grenada in 1966.

He worked in London for 50 years but lost his job and became homeless after his employers found a problem with his paperwork.

This is the moment Mr Hayes finally got permission to stay in the UK.

