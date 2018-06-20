Shopping centre shelters homeless

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stratford shopping centre shelters dozens of homeless
The Stratford Centre cannot be locked at night because there is a public right of way through it.
This quirk means dozens of homeless people seek refuge there - but it's not necessarily safer than the street.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44551135/stratford-shopping-centre-shelters-dozens-of-homelessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window