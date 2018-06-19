Silence held on Finsbury Park anniversary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Finsbury Park attack: Silence held for Finsbury Park victims

A minute's silence has been held to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terrorist attack.

One man - Makram Ali - died, and nine others were injured when a van was driven into a crowd of people near a north London mosque on 19 June 2017.

Politicians joined community figures, police and Mr Ali's family for the silence outside Islington Town Hall.

  • 19 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Victim 'will never be forgotten'