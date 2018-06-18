One London estate goes mad for football

Media player
World Cup 2018: Local residents raise the flag for England
Resident Chris Dowse said he and a group of fellow residents in Bermondsey started with a couple of flags before thinking: "That's just not enough".
Now, hundreds of flags decorate the neighbourhood in celebration of the World Cup, as England start their campaign against Tunisia.
18 Jun 2018
