Capturing the Hip Hop Golden Age
Londoners capturing the ''Hip Hop Golden Age

London photographers Janette Beckman and David Corio captured the 'Golden Age of Hip Hop' - a time usually placed between 1982 and 1993.

Hip hop artists they photographed include rap groups Salt-N-Pepa and Public Enemy as well as MC Slick Rick.

Their photos are now on display at the Getty Images Gallery in Fitzrovia, west London.

