Fairground workers could lose homes after redevelopment
A community of fairground workers say they will 'fight to the death' over plans to redevelop land they've lived on for nearly a century.
Hounslow Council said it wants to build thousands of new affordable homes on the site in Feltham and is trying to find alternative land for the community.
15 Jun 2018
