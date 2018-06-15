London fairground workers could lose homes to redevelopment
A community of fairground workers say they will 'fight to the death' over plans to redevelop land they've lived on for nearly a century.

Hounslow Council said it wants to build thousands of new affordable homes on the site in Feltham and is trying to find alternative land for the community.

