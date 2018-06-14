Memorials unveilled to school staff and pupils who died in Grenfell
Schoolchildren unveil Grenfell memorials

Pupils at a primary school which is very close to Grenfell Tower have taken part in a special memorial service.

Some of the children lost friends from their class, some escaped the fire and some were displaced and are still living in temporary accommodation.

Avondale Park Primary School also unveiled four memorial mosaics to remember the people they lost.

