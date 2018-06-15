'He made me sure of who I am as a black Briton'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Ignacius Sancho made me sure of who I am as a black Briton'

A new play, written and performed by Paterson Joseph, tells the story of Britain's first black voter.

Charles Ignacius Sancho was born around 1729 on a slave ship and went on to become the owner of a grocer's shop in London.

For Paterson Joseph, his story still resonates today.

  • 15 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Pioneering head teachers, fifty years on