Grenfell Tower fire survivor returns to destroyed flat
Antonio Roncolato was trapped inside Grenfell Tower for six hours before being saved from the burning tower block by firefighters last June.
A year later, he returned to see what was left of his 10th floor flat.
14 Jun 2018
