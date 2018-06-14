Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower: Resident saved neighbours from fire
When Grenfell Tower caught fire on 14 June 2017, Johnny Regasa ran into the burning tower block to save his neighbours.
He helped move people out of the building to safety while staying on the phone to a friend who was stuck in the blaze with his family.
-
14 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44461280/grenfell-tower-resident-saved-neighbours-from-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window