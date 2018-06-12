First all-male nail bar opens in London
London's first male nail bar opens in Peckham

London's first nail bar for men has opened at a pub in Peckham.

It's a pop-up but the owner hopes it will take off as the male grooming industry continues to grow in the capital.

