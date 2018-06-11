The school helping pupils displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire
Pupils and teachers at schools in west London are gearing up to remember the one year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The local school at the foot of the tower block was evacuated and nearby schools in the area took in teachers and pupils.

Burlington Danes Academy have worked with local families and professional counsellors to help support pupils.

