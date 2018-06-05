Media player
Moment London jewellery store is raided by moped gang
The gang, reportedly armed with knives and hammers, targeted Watches of Switzerland on Regent Street at about 10:15 BST.
The Met Police and said the suspects stole "several items of property".
One man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
05 Jun 2018
