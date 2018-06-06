Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man drives from Japan to London in a campervan
Japanese-born Kinjiro Ogawa lived in London in the 1970s before returning to his home country.
But he knew he wanted to visit the city again one day.
When the motorcycle dealer retired he drove about 31,000 miles (50,000km) across Russia, Scandinavia, Europe and Africa to get here.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44373591/man-drives-from-japan-to-london-in-a-campervanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window