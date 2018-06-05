Media player
Young, vulnerable girls exploited by London's gangs
There are growing concerns about the number of young, vulnerable girls being exploited by gangs in the capital.
Community workers in London say girls are becoming invisible victims, with some experiencing sexual violence.
05 Jun 2018
