Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Final Paddington Bear book released in memory of author Michael Bond
The final Paddington Bear book has been released to mark the anniversary of the death of author Michael Bond.
To celebrate the occasion, the famous character has been to visit one of London's most iconic landmarks.
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44338957/final-paddington-bear-book-released-in-memory-of-author-michael-bondRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window