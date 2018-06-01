Terror attack hero feels let down
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Bridge attack hero feels let down

Florin Morariu helped people hide in his bakery as the London Bridge attack unfolded last June.

He was praised by Prime Minister Theresa May and back in his home country of Romania.

But he says he feels abandoned by authorities as he continues to recover from the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he suffered following the attack.

  • 01 Jun 2018