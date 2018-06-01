Man tries to smash car window with knife

Video

Footage has emerged of the moment a man tried to smash a car window in Croydon, south London, by using a large knife.

A 19-year-old man was inside the blue vehicle on London Road in Thornton Heath when he was approached by the attacker at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

When the attack on the car began, the driver attempted to escape but collided with another vehicle.

He then left the car by foot and was followed.

Police said no injuries were reported and they were treating the attack as attempted grievous bodily harm.