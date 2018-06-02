Media player
St Pancras International Station drinking fountain restored
A historical water fountain outside London's St Pancras International Station has been restored.
The 150-year-old fountain has been given a makeover to mark the station's anniversary celebrations.
It can now be used by the public for drinking.
02 Jun 2018
