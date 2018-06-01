'My camera helped me beat anxiety'
Taking photos of strangers helped save Londoner from anxiety

John Mannell said he was always the "shy kid in the corner".

But following a stomach operation he began having anxiety attacks that were so bad he hardly left the house apart from to go to work.

The 32-year-old started a project called Portrait Per Day, where he takes photos of strangers, to help give him a nudge out of the door.

