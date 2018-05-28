Police search for man after Tower Bridge 'headbutt attack'
A man was filmed on CCTV headbutting a stranger who clipped him with his umbrella on London's Tower Bridge.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was left with facial injuries after being knocked to the ground on the west side of the bridge on 30 April.

City of London Police released CCTV of the incident on Saturday and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

