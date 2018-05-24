Family lost five members in Grenfell blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family lost five out of six members in Grenfell blaze
More tributes have been read out on the fourth day of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.
Statements were read out to remember one mother and daughter who died on the 20th floor and a young family who died with their three-year-old daughter.
Another family, who lived on the 17th floor and lost five out of their six family members in the fire, were also remembered.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-44246241/family-lost-five-out-of-six-members-in-grenfell-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window