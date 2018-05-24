Video
London Au-pair murder couple 'had Boyzone obsession'
A couple have been convicted of murdering a French au pair at their home in Southfields, south-west London.
Sophie Lionnet's charred body was discovered on 20 September after she was killed by Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni.
The 21-year-old had been subjected to verbal and physical abuse, as the couple became obsessed that she was part of a plot to abuse people in their home, with the help of ex-Boyzone singer Mark Walton.
-
24 May 2018