Toxic caterpillars 'spreading further'
Toxic caterpillars that can cause asthma attacks, vomiting and skin rashes are moving beyond London, experts have warned.

Oak processionary moths, which are in their larval stage, have been spotted across the south-east of England.

Officials are trying to control their numbers but say they will spread "further and further".

  • 10 May 2018
