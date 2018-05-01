'Dragged out' of film for 'laughing too much'
A woman with Asperger's Syndrome who was removed from a cinema for laughing too loudly says staff grabbed her arms and dragged her to the door.

Tamsin Parker, 25, was taken out of the British Film Institute (BFI) screening by security staff on Sunday.

The BFI said it got a "challenging and complex" situation "wrong", and would look into training staff to be more sensitive.

