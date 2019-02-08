CCTV of Trafalgar Square murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV shows Desmond O'Beirne killing in Trafalgar Square

The Old Bailey was shown footage of the attack on 51-year-old Desmond O'Beirne in Trafalgar Square.

Mr O'Beirne died from his injuries in December 2017, six months after the assault.

Lucas Antunes can be seen punching the victim, before his friend Luis Abella kicked him as he lay motionless on the ground.

  • 08 Feb 2019