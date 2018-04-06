Women's Institutes: A hipster takeover?
Women's Institutes are 'thriving' among young Londoners

Older Women's Institute (WI) members have been accused of being "dinosaurs" and "battleaxes" by their younger counterparts.

But Chloe Fox said WI groups in London are "thriving".

