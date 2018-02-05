Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Very Old Skateboarders: Hyde Park club growing
After being told that they were too old to skate, Sabina and Elizabeth set up a Facebook group to create opportunities for people of a similar age to interact.
With over 1,000 members, and growing, the Very Old Skateboarders meet in Hyde Park to indulge in their love of the board.
-
05 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-42953078/the-very-old-skateboarders-hyde-park-club-growingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window