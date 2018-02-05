The old skool' skateboarders treating London to some gnarly moves
Video

The Very Old Skateboarders: Hyde Park club growing

After being told that they were too old to skate, Sabina and Elizabeth set up a Facebook group to create opportunities for people of a similar age to interact.

With over 1,000 members, and growing, the Very Old Skateboarders meet in Hyde Park to indulge in their love of the board.

