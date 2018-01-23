What's so special about Jollof Rice?
Food experts and chefs have predicted West African food will be a big cuisine in 2018.

Jollof rice is eaten in many parts of West Africa and is a traditional dish in Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana.

So what's so special about it and which country does it best?

