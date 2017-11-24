BBC News

Moped gang phone shop burglary caught on CCTV

CCTV of a moped gang smashing through the door of a mobile phone shop stockroom has been released by police.

The men, who attacked the store in Walthamstow, east London were part of a group who carried out 17 burglaries in stores across east and north London last year.

The group were armed with hammers, knives, angle grinders and a battering ram, according to the Met Police.

Ten men are awaiting sentencing after being convicted of taking part in the burglaries in two separate trials.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
London