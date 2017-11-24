CCTV of a moped gang smashing through the door of a mobile phone shop stockroom has been released by police.

The men, who attacked the store in Walthamstow, east London were part of a group who carried out 17 burglaries in stores across east and north London last year.

The group were armed with hammers, knives, angle grinders and a battering ram, according to the Met Police.

Ten men are awaiting sentencing after being convicted of taking part in the burglaries in two separate trials.