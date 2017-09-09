Media player
London trials for Navya shuttle driverless bus
A driverless bus system is being tested at the Olympic Park in east London.
The Navya shuttle - previously operated in tests on the streets of Las Vegas - moves at only 2mph (3kmh), and shuttles passengers between four stops - taking around 12 minutes per trip.
09 Sep 2017
