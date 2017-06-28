Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Resident visits Grenfell Tower block two weeks after fire
Two weeks ago Olu escaped from the 14th floor of the burning Grenfell Tower with his partner and daughter.
He returned to the place he used to call home and feels very fortunate he and his family survived.
-
28 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-40435632/resident-visits-grenfell-tower-block-two-weeks-after-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window