Grenfell Tower fire: What is unsafe in tower blocks?
Before Taplow Tower in Camden was closed over concerns about its fire safety, Sebastian Stephenson - who had carried out repair work following a fire in 2012 - took BBC London's Alex Bushill for a tour of the building.
28 Jun 2017
