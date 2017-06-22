Media player
Fire wardens to patrol Chalcots tower blocks
Camden Council has announced it will remove cladding from five tower blocks following fire testing in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze.
Council leader Georgia Gould told BBC Radio 4's PM programme while there were "real differences" in the cladding to that used at Grenfell Tower, the council was taking "extra precautions".
She said "we will do everything in our power to keep residents safe", adding that "24/7 fire wardens" will be in place to support residents while they wait for the cladding to be removed.
