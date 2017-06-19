Photos show Grenfell Tower devastation

Media player
London fire: Photos show devastation inside Grenfell Tower
Police have released images of what remains of some of the flats inside the fire-ravaged Grenfell Tower.
The photos are of properties where everyone has been accounted for.
It comes as the prime minister said every household affected would get £500 immediately, with at least £5,000 more to follow.
Jon Kay reports.
19 Jun 2017
